ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is Encouraging Hunters to Apply Early to Draw a Big-Game License

By Press Release
highcountryshopper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 to apply early, well ahead of the deadline: April 5 at 8 p.m....

www.highcountryshopper.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Wildlife cameras no longer allowed for big game hunting

On Thursday, the Utah Wildlife Board voted 5 to 2 to restrict all trail cameras in the harvesting of big game animals during hunting season. The vote to ban the cameras came at the end of a three-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by 70 people. Utah Department of Wildlife Resources Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley said the decision followed surveys the DWR conducted last fall, reaching out to 16,000 hunters for input.
ANIMALS
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Big Game#Highcountryshopper Com
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WLBT

Hunting Tips for Finding Spring Turkey

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Van’s Sporting Goods and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Van’s Sporting Goods, visit https://www.vansoutdoors.com. It’s time for spring turkey hunting in Mississippi!. While turkeys can be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Grizzly bears: North America's brown bear

Grizzly bears are a type of brown bear that live in North America. The name "grizzly bear" is typically given to members of the subspecies Ursus arctos horribilis, but the scientific classification of American brown bears is not settled, and some people use "grizzly bear" and "brown bear" interchangeably. Grizzly...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Researchers in Minnesota Are Testing Deer, Moose, Bears, and Wolves for COVID

On the Grand Portage Reservation in northern Minnesota, researchers are administering COVID tests to bears, moose, deer, and wolves in an effort to understand how prevalent the virus is in local wildlife. SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans—has already been widely documented in whitetail deer in Iowa, and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed its first case of COVID in a mule deer doe just this week. The virus has been found in domestic cats and dogs, zoo animals like gorillas and snow leopards, and farmed mink. With 25 states reporting cases of SARS in wildlife, understanding how widespread the virus is, tracking potential viral mutations, and avoiding potential transmissions of new strains seem like logical next steps.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy