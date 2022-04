CAMDEN, S.C. — The tack room saddlery in Camden is filled with bright color clothes, large hats, bowties, and any needed items for the Carolina Cup. Adriane Potter, owner of The Tack Room says "we sell so many sun hats, and wife broom hats, we find the people will buy the hats decorate them, and embellish them and we sell bowties by the dozens we are a huge bowtie shop",

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO