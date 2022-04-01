ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Friday track schedule includes MHHS at Fayetteville

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday’s high school track schedule includes Mountain Home in Fayetteville...

www.ktlo.com

KARK

Arkansas, Mississippi State Results Been Mystery

FAYETTEVILLE — Both Arkansas and Mississippi State have been among the best teams in the SEC most seasons, but when the two play the results are a bit of a mystery. The two teams meet this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium and the last time the pair played without one or the other sweeping the series was 2015. Dave Van Horn talked about that on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas guard & Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton enters the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider is exploring her options. Elauna Eaton has entered the transfer portal. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was first to report the news. She appeared in 28 games for Arkansas women’s basketball in the 2021-22 season. Eaton scored in double figures against Little Rock, UAPB, and Tarleton State. Her best outing was a 15 point, 7 rebound performance on November 12th, 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KARK

Kane Archer Talks Razorbacks Following Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer and his father Adam spent Thursday afternoon at Arkansas’ fifth spring football practice. Archer, 6-1, 187, isn’t your normal Class of 2026 football prospect. He already has offers from Arkansas, Missouri and Michigan and is very worthy of each of those and more. Following the visit Archer talked about how it went.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

LITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging 1.5...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Razorbacks take care of the Dogs with 12 more runs on Saturday

The Arkansas Razorbacks hit 4 home runs from 4 different batters in back to back wins against Mississippi State. Hagen Smith started on the mound and pitched his way to 7 strikeouts in less than 100 pitches. Arkansas faces the Bulldogs one more time tomorrow at 2 pm. With the win, the Razorbacks have officially […]
BASEBALL
KARK

Press Conference: Arkansas discusses loss to Mississippi State

The Arkansas baseball team couldn’t finish out the sweep against Mississippi State as the Diamond Hogs fell to the Bulldogs 5-3 in 12 innings on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time since 2015 that this series between these two teams hasn’t ended in a sweep. Arkansas still took the overall series over MSU 2-1 and will now turn their attention to Central Arkansas and Florida this week.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

#2 Diamond Hogs roll, win 13th consecutive SEC series

Another weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 2 Arkansas hammered four home runs to overpower Mississippi State, 12-5, and clinch its 13th consecutive SEC series win on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs own the league’s longest active consecutive series win streak (13) as well as the SEC’s longest consecutive home series win streak (10).
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols victorious against Arkansas

Tennessee defeated Arkansas Friday in Fayetteville. Rebeka Mertena picked up the clinching victory as the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas, 4-3, at Billingsley Tennis Center. Mertena, the nation’s No. 44 player, defeated the Razorbacks’ top player, Tatum Rice, in thee sets, prevailing 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. Tennessee (10-6, 4-4 SEC)...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

