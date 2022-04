Thousands of people will soon be free of student loan debt. On Wednesday, the U.S. Education Department announced it had identified an additional 30,000 borrowers who are now eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness—a program that forgives student debt for various public servants who make 10 years of monthly payments. PSLF was created about 15 years ago with the intention of helping borrowers who worked in education, health care, emergency services, and more. However, the Biden administration expanded the program back in October, after it was criticized over its strict and confusing requirements that resulted in a 98 percent denial rate for applicants.

