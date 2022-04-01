FIFA 2022 World Cup draw: Time, TV, streaming info and participating countries

The U.S. Men's National Team will learn its fate on Friday when the 2022 World Cup draw is revealed.

The Americans, back in the tournament after failing to qualify in 2018 , are ranked 15th in the world. That means they'll be part of Pot 2 as the eight groups for the tournament — held Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 in Qatar — are drawn from four pots based on their current rankings .

Teams from the same continent will be placed in different groups, except for some Europeans.

Europe has 13 teams in the tournament and five of the eight groups will each get two teams from the continent. The other three groups each get one European team.

The FIFA World Cup will be played in the nation of Qatar for the first time in 2022. David Ramos, Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's draw:

When will the World Cup draw take place?

The draw will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar at 7 p.m. local time on Friday, which is 12 noon ET .

What TV channel will broadcast the World Cup draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on FS1 and Telemundo, with coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the World Cup draw online?

The ceremony will be streamed live on FIFA.com and in the USA on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Which countries will be part of the draw?

The 32 nations that will take part in the 2022 World Cup will be separated into eight groups of four.

Currently 29 countries have qualified, with three remaining spots still to be determined.

Wales will play either Scotland or Ukraine for the final European berth. Costa Rica will take on New Zealand in one intercontiental playoff, and Peru will face the winner of the United Arab Emirates versus Australia in the other. Those matches will take place in June.

How does the draw work?

In each of the four pots (of eight teams each), one team will be drawn and placed into groups A through H.

One team from each of the pots is placed into a different group, making sure that no group has more than one team from the same qualification zone — except in the case of Europe, which has 13 teams and will have a pair of teams in five different groups.

Placeholders will be used for the three spots that have yet to be filled.

As the host country, Qatar is automatically in Pot 1 and receives the top spot in Group A.

