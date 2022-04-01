ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Keyword is 'guest': Why it's the 'epitome of bad manners' to bill friends for your dinner party

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It's late on a Friday night. You've returned home with a full belly and happy memories after a dinner party at your friend's apartment. Your phone dings.

To your surprise, your friend has sent you an undiscussed Venmo request for $25. They're charging you for the home-cooked meal you've just enjoyed together.

Now you're sitting in your own kitchen, wondering: Is this okay? Should I be surprised by this? How do I respond? Is the food we just ate even worth that much?

Amber Nelson, a Twitter user who had just that experience, wondered about it on Twitter earlier this month after being charged $20 for homemade pasta at a dinner party she'd attended.

"This makes me not want to accept offers in the future," she said in a subsequent tweet .

AM I OVERREACTING? My boyfriend won't stop looking at other women on Instagram

A MUCH MORE BLUNT CROWD: What dating etiquette looks like in the COVID era

Nelson's tweet went viral and a conversation ensued both on the social media platform and with media outlets including the San Francisco Chronicle .

"Send back a bill for your time, wtf," Twitter user @whotheFisFran suggested.

Charles Hunter III, another Twitter user who identifies as a personal chef, called the situation "wild."

"if you have the intention to charge people for a meal you invited them to. it should be discussed with the invite. outside of that—you are being a garbage human being. periodé," Hunter III wrote.

Others added that they have found themselves in similar situations . And readers of the San Francisco Chronicle submitted stories of their own dinner party bill surprises that were published in a follow up article.

So, is it socially acceptable to charge people for a dinner party? USA TODAY asked experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OwL8_0ewJBHKG00
A dinner party at Statens Museum for Kunst for Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on August 6, 2019. Lars Ronbog/Getty Images for Copenhagen Fashion Week

Is it acceptable to charge people for dinner at your home?

In short, the answer is no.

"It is never appropriate to ask your guests to pay you back if you have invited them to be — keyword here — a guest at your dinner party," Elaine Swann , lifestyle and etiquette expert and founder of The Swann School of Protocol , told USA TODAY.

Jacqueline Whitmore, an etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach, agreed that the cost of a dinner party is typically carried by the host.

And a retroactive ask is completely out of line. Whitmore said it's never appropriate to send a bill to your guests without a prior discussion.

"If a host sends a request for payment without advance discussion, it shows lack of courtesy and consideration for their guests," she continued. "This host is making an assumption that everyone can, and will, pay the fee. The epitome of bad manners."

While billing guests for their meal is inappropriate, it is appropriate for a guest to arrive with a small gift to present to the host. A thank you note is also polite.

There are exceptions — but a host needs to provide expectations

There are exceptions to the rule based on circumstance.

If one is hosting a benefit dinner to collect funds for charity, then it's okay to ask for payment. And, if it's what Whitmore calls a "progressive dinner" in which different hosts provide different courses then it's also alright.

Or, the ever-so-popular potluck,  when everyone brings a dish to the host's venue.

"It should be agreed upon in advance," Swann said, noting the concept of something like a potluck is vastly different than that of a dinner party.

Regardless of what kind of dinner it is, the expectation of payment should be outlined –including cost – prior to the event, eliminating any confusion or bad feelings.

How should one respond if asked to pay for a dinner retrospectively?

Finding oneself in an unexpected financial predicament such as owing money to a friend is always uncomfortable.

Swann said that the only way to address this kind of situation is in a straightforward manner.

"For the person who receives that bill for the dinner party, the best way to react is to be very frank and very straightforward letting the person know that 'When I was invited to your party I did not expect to have to pay,'" she said.

It's important to let your friend know that you feel offended and were taken by surprise.

"Too often we feel that etiquette means that we should shrink from speaking up for ourselves or not saying something to someone if we have been wronged but there is nothing further from the truth," she said.

WAS IT OUT-OF-LINE? Kendall Jenner wore an eye-popping dress to a friend's wedding

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keyword is 'guest': Why it's the 'epitome of bad manners' to bill friends for your dinner party

Comments / 1

USA TODAY
USA TODAY

432K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epitome#Keyword#Dinner Party#Your Party#Etiquette#Venmo#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
bravotv.com

Eva Marcille Shows Why Sunday Dinner at Her House Is "A Whole Party"

Eva Marcille once explained to BravoTV.com that the kitchen is her "favorite place" in her house, and the chic room continues to get plenty of use. As The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared in 2020, she cooks a special dinner for her family every Sunday, and on March 20, she proudly showed off her latest incredible homemade spread.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy