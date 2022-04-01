ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State Police Post 15 Investigates Fatal Collision

 2 days ago

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred in Taylor County on the north bypass in Campbellsville, KY. 

Preliminary investigations indicate that Casey Hines, age 31 of Campbellsville, KY was operating a 2004 Chevy SUV east bound when he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and struck a west bound 2016 Toyota SUV.

The Toyota was operated by David Haibach, age 74 of Campbellsville, KY. Haibach was unable to avoid the collision and was struck head-on. Hines was transported to Taylor Regional hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Two juvenile passengers in Hines vehicle were transported by private vehicle to Taylor Regional Hospital. Haibach and his passenger, Ann Haibach, age 74 of Campbellsville, KY were transported to Taylor Regional by EMS.

This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Weston Sullivan. Tpr. Sullivan was assisted at the scene by the Taylor County Coroner, Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, Campbellsville Police, Campbellsville Fire, EMS and Rescue.

