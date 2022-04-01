As Onslow farmer's market reopens under county supervision, here's what to expect

The Farmer's Market Association is no more, but the Onslow County Farmer's Market is here to stay.

"I love the Farmer's Market because it gives local small businesses and farmers an opportunity to showcase what they work so hard for," said Richlands resident Sara Smith.

The Onslow County Farmer's Market opened in the mid 1990s by the non-profit Onslow County Farmer's Market Association in partnership with N.C. Cooperative Extension. In 2003, the Farmer's Market moved to its current location at 4024 Richlands Highway.

The Farmer's Market Association was forced to dissolve in January due to lack of revenue needed to pay its portion of the Farmer's Market manager's salary. N.C. Cooperative Extension Director Peggie Garner asked the Onslow County Board of Commissioners to allow the Cooperative Extension to fully take over the Farmer's Market at the March 21 meeting.

"We're coming to you tonight to ask you to give us a chance to show you that we can raise that money to keep that market open and available to the citizens, not only of our county, but to those who are traveling through our county," Garner said.

The board approved the request.

The market will open for the season on Saturday, April 23, and will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon through Nov. 19. There will also be a holiday market on Nov. 26.

"The Onslow County Farmer's Market was developed to provide a place for local growers, producers, and artisans to sell their goods directly to consumers, educate them about farming and encourage the community to embrace the seasonality of produce," said market manager Marie Bowman. "The Market not only supports local farm families, but also provides a family friendly environment where the community can gather."

Smith said the Market is convenient for residents because everything is in one place, and there's a great variety.

"I always look forward to my sample of popcorn," Smith said. "The location is beautiful. I look forward to the gardens in the back after I’ve done some shopping. I’m excited to support local businesses and farmers."

Because of the transition, Bowman said they are running a bit behind schedule in getting things going and running; however, now that the Market falls under the county, there will be more support and consistency. She said there won't be any changes for customers, though.

"We're still a local seasonal market supporting local farm families, so, local produce, local meat, honeys, baked goods," Bowman said. "Everything really has to be either locally grown or homemade."

Farmer's Market vendor Aleshia Priester said the Market has been family for her. She creates jewelry, paints and crochets.

"Waiting for the season opening, for me, is like being in a place of expectation of reuniting with family and friends, both other vendors and customers," Priester said.

Bowman said the Market is also adjacent to the Discovery Gardens, which is great for families. She said a lot of times one parent will take the kids to the gardens while the other can go shop.

Bowman can't wait for opening day, which will be the same day as the Master Gardener Spring Festival, located beside the Market.

"They're one of the partner organizations with cooperative extension and they'll be doing some classes and some plant and herb sales," Bowman said.

For those interested in becoming a vendor for the Farmer's Market, Bowman said the application should now be live. There will be a digital application, as well as a physical option that can be dropped off.

For more information, visit onslowcountync.gov/farmersmarket, or email farmersmarket@onslowcountync.gov.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com