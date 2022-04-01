An Encouraging Word: A sure sign of spring

Here in the Sault we are experiencing some sure signs of spring.

As winter’s ice starts to give way to the blue, deep waters of the St. Mary’s River, sea gulls and other migratory birds are flocking back by the thousands. Ice breakers ply the river and Whitefish Bay to open the shipping channels. And on March 25, the first freighters of the season passed through the Soo Locks.

In other parts of the country, the promise of spring comes with the return of migrating songbirds. More than a dozen years ago I wrote the following thoughts after spotting one of those birds on a cold, gray Indiana day:

“Last week I thought I saw him. Or were my eyes playing tricks on me? Was it just my heart longing to see him?

“It seemed like an eternity since he left. Chilling winds replaced the warm care-free days he seemed to provide. While he was here, his lilting voice gladdened my spirit and quickened my step. But without his encouraging presence, the world has been chilly and gray. And wouldn’t you know that shortly after I thought I spotted him, cold and gloom returned.

“Oh, how I yearn to see him again! Others have reported fleeting sightings; in fact, my wife’s boss confirmed that he had in fact arrived, even bringing some companions with him. What encouraging news! As I sit in front of my computer screen, I look out the office window to see if there is any sign of him. Sadly, nothing but wind-driven rain and dark, swirling clouds appear on the other side of the glass. When, oh when will he take his stand and replace the cold gloom with his brilliant presence?

“By now you are wondering who I am thinking of. I am looking for that harbinger of spring; that promise of warmth; that winged wonder: the robin! Long before my day, Harry Woods wrote the song ‘When the Red-Red Robin Comes Bob-Bob Bobbin’ Along.’ Performers as varied as Al Jolson and the Osmond Brothers recorded that tune. It is a song of encouragement and hope; a song promising better days ahead.”

But as a country, the past few years have brought some difficult times. From a pandemic that has taken friends to divisive politics to the anxiousness of a war in Ukraine, many of us are reeling. We always deal with personal storms in our lives and work to overcome them. However, when one storm comes on top of another, we have no chance to catch our breath.

We need encouragement; we need hope; we need promise. But we need much more than the crimson red of a robin’s breast to turn back the cold and chill in our lives. We need the strength and comfort that comes only from nurturing a living and real relationship with the Giver of all good things.

Know this: God will not abandon us or force us to go through the difficult storms of life alone. He gives us a reason to sing; a reason to hope; a reason to endure. He is the promise of eternal spring. His Son’s crimson blood that flowed in our place on the cross of Calvary cleans us from the inside out. He loves us and wants to restore us to Him.

Because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you,” we can say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can people do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6) Would you allow me to introduce you to the One who truly cares for you; the One who can melt and strengthen the coldest of hearts? His name … is Jesus.

Tom Cash is senior minister of the First Church of Christ in Sault Ste. Marie.