ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Lake Superior State to host poet, educator Lesley Belleau

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjxZI_0ewJB33L00

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University will host poet and educator Lesley Belleau at 3 p.m. on April 14.

Belleau is an Anishnaabekwe writer, educator, and activist from the Ojibway Nation of Ketegaunseebee (Garden River First Nation), located outside Bawating/Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She is a Ph.D candidate in the Indigenous Studies Department at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario, focusing on studying indigenous feminine literature and narratives, and is a pre-doctoral fellow at Queen’s University. Belleau is the author of the short fiction collections "The Colour of Dried Bones" and "Sweat," and most recently was the winner of the Pat Lowther Award for her poetry collection "Indianland."

“We are really looking forward to bringing a poet of this quality to our campus,” said college president Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “The opportunity to bring a female native voice to our poetry series is exciting and will bring new perspectives to campus for all to experience.”

Marc Boucher, director of library and academic services, added, “These library programs are powerful ways to engage the entire community in lifelong learning and I anticipate Ms. Belleau’s poetry will appeal to a wide audience in our community.”

Belleau will give an overview of her works, which explore feminist and Indigenous perspectives, and discuss lived experiences, followed by a reading and questions from the audience. This event will take place in the Learning Commons area of the Kenneth J. Shouldice Library. This event is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Lake Superior State to host poet, educator Lesley Belleau

Comments / 0

The Sault News
The Sault News

189

Followers

460

Posts

13K+

Views

Related
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 131-Year-Old Shipwreck Found in Lake Superior

On the windy morning of May 4, 1891, a northwest gale on Lake Superior snapped the towline connecting the Atlanta schooner barge to its companion steamer, Wilhelm. With broken masts and a heavy load of coal on board, the 172-foot Atlanta quickly began to take on water. Its seven crew members clambered into a lifeboat and tried to reach the shore, but only two survived.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
9&10 News

MDHHS Continues Consumption Guideline for Lake Superior Smelt

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to recommend people only consume one serving per month of smelt from Lake Superior due to elevated levels of PFOS. Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) are a perfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS). Per MDHHS Eat Safe Fish guidelines, a serving size is eight ounces...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Sault News

The Sault News

189
Followers
460
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy