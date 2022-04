SALISBURY, Md. – Bennett High School grad Jay Copeland will make his debut appearance on American Idol Monday night. Copeland originally thought it was a scam when he learned he’d be on the legendary singing competition, but it turned out to be a dream come true. Many on Delmarva will remember Copeland from his strong performance in Bennett High’s Rock and Roll Revival. But now, Copeland will be taking a much bigger stage!

SALISBURY, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO