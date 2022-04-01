ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Marsch looking forward to reunion with mentor Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRe77_0ewJA1BG00

Jesse Marsch aims to outsmart mentor and “gentleman” Ralph Hasenhuttl on Saturday when Leeds take on Southampton .

Leeds resume their Premier League relegation battle at Elland Road against Hasenhuttl’s Saints and Marsch hopes inside information can give him the edge.

The pair forged a close friendship during their managerial stints within the Red Bull stable, when Marsch was at New York and Hasenhuttl in charge of Leipzig.

Marsch said: “In 2016/17, in the winter, Ralph was kind enough to allow me to join his staff for about six, seven weeks in that time.

“Ralph is an incredible human being, that’s the first thing that needs to be said. He’s a really good person that cares about people and cares about his teams and the environments that he creates.

“And then he’s a sharp, intelligent manager and I think he believes in a lot of the same principles and philosophies that I believe in, in football.”

Marsch went on from New York to become assistant to Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig after Hasenhuttl had left the German club in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEkwi_0ewJA1BG00

Hasenhuttl had guided newly-promoted Leipzig to second and sixth-placed Bundesliga finishes before replacing Mark Hughes at Southampton later that year.

Marsch said: “I learned a lot from from the weeks that I spent with him in that time and the way that he leads and the way that he talks and the way that he thinks, so maybe that helps our team and me prepare for what he is and what his team is right now.

“He’s really a gentleman so when I was first there, he took me on a little tour of the facility and kind of talked about some of the things they were doing in the gym and then he allowed me in every meeting that they ever had as a staff and as a team and then obviously there were a lot of tactical discussions.

“Often I was a fly on the wall and would have some discussions later with him about things.”

Marsch, bidding for a third straight league win to lift Leeds further away from the bottom three, revealed Hasenhuttl has other talents.

“One day, he had the whole staff over at his house for a dinner and he invited me at that time and he played piano for us,” Marsch added. “He’s a really good piano player.

“Like I said to you guys, he’s a gentleman, like through and through. He is a gentleman.”

Marsch must decide whether to hand starts to Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, who hope to make their first appearances since December after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for another six weeks after aggravating a troublesome foot injury in the win at Wolves before the international break.

But goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, forced off due to injuries at Molineux, are all available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel refuses to ‘make drama’ out of Chelsea capitulation to Brentford

Thomas Tuchel declined to “make a drama” out of Chelsea’s shock defeat by Brentford despite admitting the Blues’ 4-1 Premier League rout came down to a lack of maturity.Vitaly Janelt bagged a brace, Christian Eriksen claimed his first Bees goal and Yoane Wissa netted at the death as Thomas Frank’s side all but secured their top-flight status.Toni Rudiger delivered a long-range thunderbolt to power Chelsea into a second-half lead, but the Blues capitulated straight afterwards for their heaviest loss of the campaign.After six straight wins while shaking off all the takeover talk, Chelsea cracked and lost focus and discipline –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea sale: Ricketts family pledge to ‘never participate in Super League’ and redevelop stadium if bid wins

The Ricketts family have issued an open letter to Chelsea supporters, listing out eight promises they will keep to if their bid to buy the club is successful.Those include improbable events such as never changing the club’s colour, crest and name without permission from the fans, but also a commitment to rejecting any new Super League overtures, backing the Women and Academy teams with investment and ensuring that diversity and equality is at the forefront of the club.A Chelsea Supporters’ Trust statement recently declared they “neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family’s bid for the club,” following backlash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Tottenham take on Newcastle today as the Premier League returns after the international break. Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs face NewcastleThey face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four. Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes. Here is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Mateusz Klich
Person
Mark Hughes
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Gentleman#German
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Leeds vs Southampton should be a pulsating clash at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams always go all-out for the win. They simply know no other way as both their managers came through the Red Bull system and Gegenpressing is in their blood.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
The Independent

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe urges ‘unique’ Allan Saint-Maximin to ‘do his stuff’

Eddie Howe has told Newcastle forward Allan Saint-Maximin to concentrate on what he does best as he attempts to rediscover his electrifying best form.The 25-year-old Frenchman has started none of the last six games after being laid low by a combination of injury and illness, and some fans have even started to question his place in the team after a series of muted performances from the bench.However, while highlighting the need to find the balance between his maverick attacking qualities and his more mundane responsibilities, Howe knows the player he has on his hands as he prepares his team for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hudson-Odoi out, Pulisic doubtful, James back as Tuchel expects another ‘tough one’ against Brentford

Every player except Ben Chilwell is back in training for Chelsea at the moment, but two of them are still likely to miss out on tomorrow’s game against Brentford. As Thomas Tuchel revealed in his press conference today, Callum Hudson-Odoi is still recovering from injury and Christian Pulisic is recovering from jetlag and international duty. On the plus side, Reece James is raring to go once again and Thiago Silva should be available as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: “It’s always easy after, but I said in the press conference if we could win here it would be the biggest result of the season and it definitely is. Before the game I said to the players I think we have a chance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

581K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy