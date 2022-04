PIKESVILLE, MD—With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Thursday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this week, state police will be conducting saturation patrols at each of the 23 barracks focusing on … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick’s Day approaches" The post Maryland State Police to increase patrols as St. Patrick’s Day approaches appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO