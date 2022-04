Salute your pops with these exquisite portraits of fatherhood, movies that show how tough it is to do right. Dads love movies. It’s a scientific fact. Give any father a remote and as if by some patriarchal miracle, something involving a submarine or Clint Eastwood will materialize on the television. But this list of the best movies to watch on Father’s Day aren’t ‘dad movies’ per se. These are movies about dads, or at least fatherhood. Some may remind you of your own pater familias, others might make you think of the father you wish you had. In any case, all of them can be enjoyed with whatever father figure you do have, preferably with a cold one in hand - may we recommend a Coors Light?

