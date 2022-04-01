ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Kremlin says Ukraine strike on Russian fuel depot creates awkward backdrop for talks

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that a Ukrainian strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod did not create comfortable conditions to continue peace talks with Kyiv.

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking the depot but Ukrainian authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said authorities were doing everything to reorganise the fuel supply chain and avoid disruption of energy supplies in Belgorod.

A Russian official said earlier on Friday that two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot in Belgorod, making the first accusation of a Ukrainian air strike on Russian soil since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

Comments / 162

1965
2d ago

Russia can sit there and destroy Ukraine but Ukraine cant destroy nothing of there's cmon you started this war what do they expect.

Reply(6)
197
John Smith
1d ago

All Ukrainian fighters seem exceptionally fearless but imagine being one of those chopper pilots flying low and slow 25 miles into Russian territory. That could so easily have gone bad in 100 different ways. Awesome job.

Reply(6)
61
Dave
2d ago

Hit em now! 👊👊 Munitions, supplies and fuel are low. They are using the talk of peace to resupply and regroup for another offensive.

Reply
55
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Military Helicopters#Moscow#Russian#Ukrainian
