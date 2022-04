BENNINGTON, Okla (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Dristan Harber from Bennington High School. Dristan is class president and has a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society and an officer in the Science Club. When he’s not hitting the books, Dristan helps Blessing Box collect and distribute food and goods to families in need.

BENNINGTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO