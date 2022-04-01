ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Starve Together gets release date for Nintendo Switch version

By Jasper Pickering
 2 days ago

Developer Klei Entertainment has finally confirmed a release date for its popular multiplayer survival simulator Don’t Starve Together on 12 April 2022 for the Nintendo Switch .

In this game , players must work with a friend in local co-operative play or online with a stranger to explore a vast wilderness, gather resources and craft items in order to survive. As the title suggests, you must also gather food to stay alive.

It was originally released on PC in April 2016 as a multiplayer expansion to Don’t Starve.

The standalone version of Don’t Starve was released on the Nintendo Switch in 12 April 2018 and since then, fans have been wondering if the multiplayer version of the game would become available on the portable console.

Klei Entertainment also announced that it would be adding a new feature to the game, which will allow players to share unlockables such as skins and recipes between other participating platforms.

How to buy ‘Don’t Starve Together’ on the Nintendo Switch

In a tweet from Klei Entertainment , the developer of the Don’t Starve series, the Nintendo Switch release has been confirmed for 12 April 2022 with the inclusion of a “shared unlocks” feature.

Don’t Starve Together will be available to purchase from the Nintendo eshop ( Nintendo.co.uk ) although no price has yet been officially announced. The standalone version of Don’t Starve is currently available to purchase for £17.99 ( Nintendo.co.uk ).

How will shared unlocks worth in ‘Don’t Starve Together’?

As players collect items in the game, these can be linked to a “Klei account” which can be used across multiple devices such as the Nintendo Switch , Xbox and PC , so players can seamlessly use their items on everything connected to their account.

This includes crockpot recipes, a plant registry, item skins and characters that are gained through item drops. This will not include “bolts” which is the game’s premium currency.

Will shared unlocks for ‘Don’t Starve Together’ be available on Playstation?

In an update posted on Klei Entertainment’s forum , Joe Wreggelsworth confirmed that Playstation platforms would not be included in the shared unlocks feature: “We’re trying, but unfortunately, the requirements to get this on to Playstation are more than a studio our size can handle for such a service.

“We have been preparing for this for a long time and now that we have several platforms ready to participate, we decided to move forward. We understand that this is going to be very disappointing for some players and we want you to know that if/when we can make this happen for you, we will implement it as soon as we possibly can.”

Looking for another Nintendo Switch game releasing in April? Read our buying guide on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Hogwarts Legacy confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Holiday 2022 release window

After initially being announced for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and PC, Hogwarts Legacy will seemingly also make its way to the Nintendo Switch when it releases late this year. The Switch is listed as a platform the game will be released on according to the FAQ page on the game’s website. No word yet on if Hogwarts Legacy will be a cloud version or not for the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

New PlayStation Plus subscription tiers announced to launch this summer

PlayStation Plus is getting a revamp this summer, folding in PlayStation Now to create one subscription service available in multiple tiers. Starting in June, PS Now will be discontinued and PS Plus will have three different options, with the base tier — PS Plus Essential — remaining exactly the same. That means online play, at least two free games every month, cloud save storage and game discounts for £6.99/month or £49.99/year RRP ($9.99/month or $59.99/year in the US).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Sony confirms smoother gameplay is coming to PS5 with VRR

Sony has confirmed that VRR support for PS5 is coming “in the months ahead”, as a new system software update rolls out to PS4 and PlayStation 5 users today. The new PS5 system update adds a number of pleasing features, including improvements to party chat, the ability to pin games to your home screen, voice commands, improvements to the console’s UI, and a stealthy update to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we've previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo's Mii characters, instead offering new "Sportsmate" designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.
TENNIS
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

E3 2022 completely canceled, will return in 2023

March 31 (UPI) -- The Entertainment Software Association has scrapped plans for another digital edition of its Electronic Entertainment Expo convention, the world's largest video game conference widely known as E3. The ESA, which runs the popular show, confirmed the decision in a statement released Thursday, saying E3 will return...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
16 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from Gran Turismo 7 to Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 has been out since November 2020 and in that time there are a number of must-play titles that have been released.It’s a testament to the strong first-party support that many of those games are exclusive to Playstation consoles with developers such as Guerilla, Insomniac and Polyphony Digital all falling under the “Playstation Studios” umbrella.Because of the wavering availability of the elusive console, cross-platform support on both the PS4 and PS5 games may be very welcome indeed and plenty of previously released titles have been given the next-generation port, some of which are featured on our list. Not...
VIDEO GAMES
