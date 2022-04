Mothers were blamed for the avoidable deaths of more than 200 babies at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, an inquiry into the largest maternity scandal in NHS history has found.A damning report published on Wednesday said the trust presided over decades of catastrophic failings, while it was never challenged over practices which led to hundreds of children being stillborn, dying shortly after birth or being left severely brain damaged.In some cases, fault for the death of babies was placed on mothers, while others had their concerns and complaints dismissed, compounding their grief at losing a child.Babies also died during birth...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO