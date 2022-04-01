ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man laughs as he’s arrested for murdering neighbour and boasts ‘I warned you’ to police

Gloucestershire Police have released shocking footage of the moment a man arrested for killing his neighbour laughs at officers and tells them "I warned you".

Can Arslan, 52, was detained close to his home in Walton Cardiff after allegedly stabbing father-of-three Matthew Boorman a total of 27 times.

In footage shown to a jury at Bristol Crown Court , Arslan chuckles to himself and tells officers: "He is dead, isn't he? I warned you, the police. One year. Look, it happened."

"I warned them I was going to murder him."

