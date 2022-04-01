ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Viewpoint: Anti-lynching bill is historic, long overdue — but why now?

By Darryl M. Heller
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq0n5_0ewJ8NXw00

The anti-lynching legislation passed by Congress in March and signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday is being hailed as a historic moment. The fight to not only acknowledge lynching as racial terror, but for the nation to stand on its principles of equal protection and justice for all has been more than a century in the making. Unfortunately, it comes only after more than 4,000 people of African descent have been murdered by extra-judicial mob violence. Better late than never, some say. However, it is useful to take a look at the whole picture to gauge the significance of this moment.

Anti-lynching legislation was first introduced in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White of North Carolina, the only Black representative in Congress at the time. This was so because the nation turned its back on Reconstruction efforts to protect people of African descent in 1877. Southern Redemption, led by Mississippi, immediately began to methodically disenfranchise all Black people through legal and extralegal means in the 1890s.

North Carolina had a brief resurgence of interracial organizing through a short-lived progressive populist movement between 1894-1900, which is what catapulted George White to the U.S. Congress for two terms between 1897-1901. After North Carolina Democrats regained state power and amended their voting laws to ensure no other Blacks were elected, White decided not to seek a third term. He would be the last Black person to serve in the U.S. Congress for almost three decades, and the last congressperson from a former confederate state until Barbara Jordan was elected from Texas in 1972.

The post-Reconstruction era also witnessed the use of racial terror to not only drive Black people away from the polls, but to prevent them from enjoying any sense of personal autonomy, economic advancement, educational opportunities or legal protections. Death “at the hands of persons unknown” became a common refrain from coroners offices after the bodies of murdered Black people were found, many bearing heinous evidence of torture that included grotesque dismemberments, burning while alive, rape and sexual assault, and body parts taken as trophies.

In 1900, the year that George White submitted the first anti-lynching legislation, 106 Black people were lynched by white mobs. None of those murdered had been convicted of a crime in a court of law, and none of the white murderers were ever brought to justice.

The revival of this legislation was spurred by the very public murder of George Floyd in 2020. The name of the bill, the Emmitt Till Anti-lynching Act, refers to the murder of 14-year-old Emmitt Till, who was killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman in 1955. His murder was also made public by the courageous decision of his mother to have an open casket to show the world the brutality and torture her son endured at the hands of his killers.

This legislation is surely a long time in coming; however, we should ask, why now? Even more pointedly, what is it meant to do beyond provide a psychic balm for the generations of trauma that Black people have endured? I am not suggesting that this legislation is insignificant or unimportant, but I do wonder what will come of it and how it will be used to deflect attention from more pressing matters.

I find it interesting, for example, that this bill passed the Senate unanimously and the House with only four nays. That means that some of the same people who claim to be against racial violence are also supporting voter restriction laws that submerge the Black vote. These are some of the same people who are engaged in redistricting their state through gerrymandering to ensure that Black (and brown) representation is minimized.

We are also in a moment in which free speech and critical education is under attack, curtailing what can be taught about the very history this bill is addressing. While I believe that anti-lynching legislation is important, I also think that it is largely symbolic at this point in our history. We should not let it become a feel good moment that diverts us from the harms being enacted that will affect us more directly and in much more pernicious ways.

Darryl M. Heller is director of the Civil Rights Heritage Center and assistant professor of Women's and Gender Studies at Indiana University South Bend.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

275K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Society
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
South Bend, IN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Lynching#Gerrymandering#Rape#Racial Injustice#Racism#African#Southern Redemption#The U S Congress#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Why the Senate should vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson

Last week, I laid out three reasons senators should think twice before giving Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson a premature vote of support. She has since made their decisions much easier, making it clear that lawmakers must vote against her nomination for the sake of the Supreme Court and the integrity of our judiciary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the evenly-divided Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote. Tuesday's vote was necessary because the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked on her nomination, 12-12....
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOWK

Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teamed up with one of the emerging progressives in Congress on Monday for a town hall in New York, showing a united Democratic front months ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi appeared with freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a rising progressive in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Republicans may win control of Congress. What do they want?

I've got the 1970s on my mind. And not only because I've been watching the HBO series Magic Time, which is mediocre as drama but a superb recreation of L.A. sleaze (John C. Reilly's comb-over deserves an award). The crime, inflation, and foreign wars dominating today's headlines are highly reminiscent of those more than 40 years ago. And the depressed national mood under a hapless president makes Jimmy Carter's notorious "malaise" speech feel all too relevant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy