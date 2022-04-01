Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per Hour Getty Images

Indiana State News

A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.

Reason initiated a traffic stop, on a 2017 Ford Fusion, on U.S 31 near State Road 14, for allegedly traveling 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

During the traffic stop, Bland was identified as the driver. While Reason was speaking with Bland, he noticed indicators that criminal activity was afoot.

In a subsequent search of the Fusion, officers allegedly found two handguns, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia,

Further investigation revealed that Bland has convictions for assault with a deadly weapon from Van Buren County, MI. This makes him a serious violent felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

Assisting with the traffic stop was Senior Trooper Todd Trottier.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.