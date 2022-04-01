ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per Hour

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbNU4_0ewJ8GMr00
Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per HourGetty Images

Indiana State News

A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.

Reason initiated a traffic stop, on a 2017 Ford Fusion, on U.S 31 near State Road 14, for allegedly traveling 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone. 

During the traffic stop, Bland was identified as the driver. While Reason was speaking with Bland, he noticed indicators that criminal activity was afoot.  

In a subsequent search of the Fusion, officers allegedly found two handguns, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia,

Further investigation revealed that Bland has convictions for assault with a deadly weapon from Van Buren County, MI. This makes him a serious violent felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

Assisting with the traffic stop was Senior Trooper Todd Trottier.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 19

Kenneth Allen Henke
2d ago

should of stayed in Michigan, now you're not going anywhere for a very long time,serves you right, just glad you didn't seriously hurt or kill anyone

Reply
11
Warrior Life coaching 101
2d ago

thank God no one was hurt or killed because of his irresponsible behavior.

Reply
16
Lee
2d ago

He wasn’t driving fast!He was flying low!Wonder if he had a pilot’s license?

Reply
9
If you enjoy reading articles from
SCDNReports
SCDNReports

119K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow SCDNReports and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Benton Harbor, MI
State
Indiana State
Benton Harbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Miles Per Hour#Indiana State Police#Marijuana#Hourgetty#Ford Fusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
119K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy