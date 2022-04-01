ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TrustNordisk Scores Deals on Sundance Pic 'Speak No Evil,' Premieres 'Becoming Karen Blixen' at Canneseries (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
TrustNordisk, which is at the Canneseries Festival (Apr. 1-6) with “ The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen ,” has scored a raft of deals on Christian Tafdrup ’s psychological horror film “Speak No Evil.”

The Sundance film follows a Danish family who befriends a Dutch family while vacationing in Tuscany. Months later, the Danish couple receive an unexpected invitation to visit the Dutch in their wooden house and decide to go for the weekend. Things gradually get out of hand, and the Danish family find themselves trapped.

TrustNordisk sold “Speak No Evil” to South Korea (Sidus Fnh Corporation), Malaysia, Cambodia (CM Holdings) and Thailand (T&B Media), Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy (Koch Films) and Israel (Lev Cinemas).

“Speak No Evil,” which was recently released in Danish cinemas, was produced by Profile Pictures’ producer Jacob Jarek. Oak Motion Pictures in the Netherlands co-produced the movie with support from The Danish Film Institute, FilmFyn, The Netherlands Film Production Incentive, with co-financing from DR and Nordisk Film Distribution.

The movie previously sold to North America, the U.K. and Ireland (Shudder), as well as Australia and New Zealand (The Reset Collective), Benelux (September Films), Estonia (Estin Film), Lithuania (Europos Kinas JSC), and Hungary (ADS Service Ltd).

Another highlight on the TrustNordisk roster, “The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen,” will world premiere in competition at Canneseries on April 3.

Produced by Zentropa for Nordic streamer Viaplay, the series stars Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman,” “Gladiator”) as “Out of Africa” author Karen Blixen who has spent 17 years in Kenya and lost everything – love, money, work, home and health. The series portrays Blixen as she turns to her homeland in Denmark in the 1930’s and struggles to escape her own demons, the expectations of her family, as well as social norms to gain personal liberty and establish herself as an author.

Nielsen is also one of the executive producers. The stellar cast also includes Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen, who won an Emmy for his role in the Danish drama series “Ride Upon the Storm,” Hanne Uldal (“Unit One”), as well as EFP 2015 Shooting Star winner Joachim Fjelstrup, Lene Maria Christensen (“The Exception”), Solbjørg Højfeldt (“The Killing”), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (“Outlander”) and Johannes Kuhnke (“The House That Jack Built”).

