Stattered showers throughout the day; dry conditions Saturday with temps in the 50s

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says scattered showers will hang around Friday before drier conditions move in for the first of the weekend.

The weekend will start out sunny with a light breeze. Temperature highs will be around 54 degrees.

Scattered showers will be back on Sunday before turning sunny again for the beginning of next workweek.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with spotty showers. It will be breezy. Highs near 57.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Skies. Cold. Lows near 34

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Nice. Highs near 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40.

SUNDAY: Cloudy Skies with afternoon Showers. Highs near 50.