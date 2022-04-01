ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Man Arrested After 70 Pounds of Marijuana Located During Traffic Stop In Indiana

California Man Arrested After 70 Pounds of Marijuana Located During Traffic StopIndiana State Police

Indiana State News

A traffic stop conducted by a trooper from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana and cash which resulted in the driver being arrested on felony charges.

Sergeant Stephen Wheeles, ISP-Versailles, conducted a traffic stop on a 2022 Ford Edge on I-65 Southbound near the 51 mile marker near Seymour, Indiana.  During the traffic stop, Sgt. Wheeles became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle.  During the search, troopers located approximately 60 vacuum sealed packages containing suspected marijuana.  Initial estimates indicated the weight of the packaged marijuana to be in excess of 70 pounds.  Over $16,000 in US Currency was also located in the car. 

The driver of the vehicle, Arman Hakobyan, age 37, Chatsworth, California was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail on initial charges of Dealing over 10 pounds of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.

The marijuana is estimated to have a street value of $150,000 to $200,000.

Hakobyan will soon face an initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court. 

City
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

