Rising Sun, MD

Rising Sun baseball knocks off Bel Air

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

The Rising Sun baseball team pulled out a 6-5 win over Bel Air Wednesday as the Tigers held off a late rally.

After taking a four-run lead in the fourth inning, the Tigers saw Bel Air chip away at the lead with Cole Saxson hitting a RBI single and in the seventh inning, Mason Ripple blasted a home run deep that pulled the Bobcats within a single run.

A critical three run outpouring offensively by Rising Sun made the difference. Layne Hull was 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Tigers.

Matt Lynch surrendered just one run on two hits in his four innings on the mound after starting for Rising Sun. Lynch had five strikeouts on the day.

Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

