Green Bay, WI

Downtown Green Bay House Fire Injures Two

By liz west
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

A fire at a home near downtown Green Bay has left two people injured. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to...

www.seehafernews.com

City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
