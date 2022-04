When Clingmans Dome Road reopens for the season on April 1, it will do so with the caveat of single-lane closures, to be in effect intermittently through Sept. 2. The lane closures along the 7-mile roadway are needed to conduct a pavement preservation project that is expected to extend the life of the existing pavement by five to seven years.

SWAIN COUNTY, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO