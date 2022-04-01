ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Doctor dazzles in North East win over Elkton

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4YaE_0ewJ55HO00

ELKTON — North East pitcher Alesia Doctor pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Indians past Elkton 7-0.

North East grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a fielders choice scoring two runs after the ball was put in play off the bat of Byronique Robinson.

Doctor then sparked a four-run second inning for North East with a RBI single. A RBI double off the bat of Jackie Marison extended the lead.

Megan Harris led at the dish for North East, going 3-for-4. Kenzie Langshaw, Reagan Hassell and Marison also recorded multiple hits for the Indians.

Madeline Holmes struck out five over seven complete innings for the Golden Elks. Holmes also collected a hit on offense

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy wins third straight

Mount Airy’s Reece McDuffie threw his final high school baseball game in a 13-2 road win over Starmount. Ian Gallimore gets Mount Airy’s offense going with a hit to begin the fourth inning. Cory Smith | The News. Granite Bear Josh Penn takes a lead off of first...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

1K+
Followers
496
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy