Doctor dazzles in North East win over Elkton

ELKTON — North East pitcher Alesia Doctor pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Indians past Elkton 7-0.

North East grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a fielders choice scoring two runs after the ball was put in play off the bat of Byronique Robinson.

Doctor then sparked a four-run second inning for North East with a RBI single. A RBI double off the bat of Jackie Marison extended the lead.

Megan Harris led at the dish for North East, going 3-for-4. Kenzie Langshaw, Reagan Hassell and Marison also recorded multiple hits for the Indians.

Madeline Holmes struck out five over seven complete innings for the Golden Elks. Holmes also collected a hit on offense