Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred in Breckinridge Co.

Kentucky State Police was requested to investigate a fatal collision that occurred near the 500 block of US 60 near Hardinsburg. The preliminary investigations revealed that Joseph Satterly, 32 of Hardinsburg, was operating a 2016 Ford Fusion northbound on US 60 when for unknown reasons he crossed the centerline and struck a 2000 Ford E-350 box truck head-on. The box truck was operated by Billy Overton, 29 of Hardinsburg.

Satterly was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Breckinridge Co. Coroner’s Office. Overton and one passenger, Justin Smith, 33 of Hardinsburg, were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger in Overton’s vehicle, Brandon Morris, 29 of Cannelton, IN, was also transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital but with life threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Det. Brad Holloman. KSP was assisted at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner, Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Department, Hardinsburg Police Department and the Hardinsburg Fire Department.