Bronx, NY

Bronx man accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls while at after-school program

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A Bronx man is accused of sexually assaulting at least three girls under the age of 12 while they were at an after-school program in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, at least three young girls were sexually assaulted during a New York Junior Tennis League after-school program inside P.S. 100 on Taylor Avenue between Nov. 2019 and July 2021.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez, an employee of the New York Junior Tennis League. Police say he was arrested in February. He has been charged with three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching, criminal sex act, acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 as well as other related offensives.

Several parents tell News 12 they would often see Gutierrez in the school building working with kids. They say he didn’t display any suspicious or inappropriate behavior when they would encounter him.

Bail was set to $150,000 cash and bond at $300,000. Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Mark Zustovich, spokesman, of the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) released a statement saying:

“The safety and well-being of our young people is a top priority of the City and we take these allegations very seriously. NYJTL removed Mr. Gutierrez immediately upon learning of the allegations, and has fully complied with authorities and will continue to cooperate with the investigation. The provider has informed us that Mr. Gutierrez passed all required background checks before being hired.”

