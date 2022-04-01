ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor's Corner: Seasons ahead of us

By By Roman Hank, Cheboygan Salvation Army
 2 days ago
Spring is here, at least by the calendar year anyway.

I was sitting here pondering what spring is and how each year that I have been alive it has looked a little different. I remember as a child growing up in the Upper Peninsula, it seemed like spring never came until at least May. Now, as each spring approaches we see signs of it being somewhat earlier.

Lately, I have seen many animals on my travels. I have seen many deer, Canadian geese, eagles, grackles (blackbirds), robins, skunks, sandhill cranes, and a groundhog. The animals all seem to know when it’s time to start the new journey for the year. They face it without fear or hesitation. They follow the lead given to them and go forth.

What about ourselves? What is spring like for you and me? Are we starting our journey through the new year without fear or hesitation?

Looking back at my childhood, I was eager to do all the fun things that spring, and summer brought. I didn’t have a care in the world. Now as an adult, with many years of experience, are we as brave and carefree as we were when we were children? Do we look forward to what lies ahead or our we holding back? Are we leaning on God like the animals lean on their instincts?

Looking at scripture, I believe God gives us the strength and bravery to step out into this new year. The first bit of scripture gives us hope for if we walk with God, He will lead us and take us by the hand.

Song of Songs 2:11-13 says "See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come; the cooing of doves is heard in our land. The fig tree forms its early fruit; the blossoming vines spread their fragrance. Arise, come, my darling; my beautiful one, come with me.”

Also in Isaiah 43:19: "See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland."

Let’s not worry or be hesitant, let us move forward as one with strength and without fear, because we walk with the Lord. I know He is faithful, and He will lead the way! Let us rejoice for He is the one who knows our weaknesses but will build us up just when we need it. We don’t have to face the unknown alone. He brings the new and He will guide us if we listen and follow Him. Let’s get excited for what the seasons have for us for GOD is GOOD!

Be blessed my friends.

Roman Hank is the business manager of the Cheboygan County Salvation Army.

