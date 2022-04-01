Deep Dive: Child care impacting Connecticut employment, experts say

The job industry is still being impacted by so many things including child care.

The pandemic and inflation are causing an issue with child care which also takes a toll on Connecticut's unemployment numbers.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia says January saw unemployment rates statewide of 5.3% which was higher than the 3.8% national average.

However, unemployment rates in Connecticut's individual counties all trended below the national average.

New Haven saw a 5.2% unemployment rate, Hartford saw 5%, Fairfield County saw 4.9%, and Litchfield County saw 4.7%.

According to the latest U.S. Bureau Household survey, 11.2% of women say in the past four weeks they have lost income, or a household member has lost income due to child care issues.