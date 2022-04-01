ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Dive: Child care impacting Connecticut employment, experts say

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The job industry is still being impacted by so many things including child care.

The pandemic and inflation are causing an issue with child care which also takes a toll on Connecticut's unemployment numbers.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia says January saw unemployment rates statewide of 5.3% which was higher than the 3.8% national average.

However, unemployment rates in Connecticut's individual counties all trended below the national average.

New Haven saw a 5.2% unemployment rate, Hartford saw 5%, Fairfield County saw 4.9%, and Litchfield County saw 4.7%.

According to the latest U.S. Bureau Household survey, 11.2% of women say in the past four weeks they have lost income, or a household member has lost income due to child care issues.

