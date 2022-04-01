12-year-old killed, 20-year-old woman hospitalized in Brooklyn shooting

After a family was caught in the crossfire of a Brooklyn shooting while sitting inside their car, a child has been pronounced dead, and a woman has been sent to the hospital.

Officers have taped off Linden Boulevard and East 56th Street as they investigate the scene. Police say the shooting took the life of a 12-year-old boy, narrowly missing an 8-year-old girl and sending a 20-year-old to the hospital. According to police, two black sedans were driving down the block shooting at each other when those bullets flew into the family's car.

Police responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the passenger's seat was pronounced dead at scene. The woman sitting in the driver's seat was shot multiple times, but she is expected to survive her injuries. The 8-year-old child sitting in the backseat was not harmed.

After the shooting, Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene echoing his message against gun violence.

The area in which the shooting took place has an active Neighborhood Safety Team, which is part of the mayor's initiative to combat gun violence in the city. The safety teams were rolled out just last month to get guns and gangs off the streets.

Police are also pleading with the public to come forward with any information.