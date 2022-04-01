ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Southbound lanes of the Turnpike reopen in St. Lucie County after multi-vehicle crash

WPBF News 25
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in St. Lucie County reopened Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Florida Highway Patrol...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Teenage driver, 17, dies when vehicle goes into a pond in Bradenton

BRADENTON – A 17-year-old driver was killed in the pre-dawn hours Sunday when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and landed in a pond. The teenager, whose identity has not been released, was headed west on 44th Avenue East east of 19th Street in Bradenton at 4:50 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle left the road and crossed a median, a sidewalk and a grassy shoulder before it overturned into a pond, coming to rest on its roof in the water, the report said.
BRADENTON, FL
CBS 46

I-285 lanes reopen after fatal crash prompts closure

UPDATE (CBS46) - All lanes have been reopened. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County officials promptly shut down I-285 near the ramp from I-285 east and I-75 south after a crash left one person dead. Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, but authorities confirm they are...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
City
Yeehaw Junction, FL
CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
LITHIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Turnpike#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#St#Wpbf 25 News As Fhp
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
kmvt

20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (KIRO) - Washington State Patrol is looking for a pickup truck driver who lost a mattress on an interstate, which led to a deadly crash. Troopers say the mattress fell off the truck on Interstate 5 Saturday morning and hit a car, which then lost control. Then, a semi-truck following behind the car T-boned it, killing the 20-year-old female driver inside.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
The Independent

Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Kait 8

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars. KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy