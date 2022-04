There’s less than a month to go before the NFL draft and Michigan State’s top prospect is clear. That’s running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season with the Spartans before declaring for the draft. The Wake Forest transfer was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and won the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO