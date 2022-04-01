ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

By Keith Speights
 2 days ago

It's April Fools' Day. If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway 's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio.

I'm not sure that very many people would believe the joke, though. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. Instead, he has been a firm believer in the merits of investing in businesses that produce products and services that people want to buy.

There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects. Here are three Buffett stocks to buy in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9yzb_0ewJ1fv100

Image source: The Motley Fool.

1. Amazon.com

Some people are hemming and hawing about whether it's better to buy Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before or after its upcoming stock split . I suspect that Buffett would say to forget about the split and instead focus on the company's underlying business.

Amazon remains the dominant player in e-commerce. There's still a massive growth opportunity for the company, with U.S. e-commerce sales making up only 13.2% of total retail sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud hosting unit stands as an even bigger growth driver. Net sales for the unit soared nearly 40% year over year in Q4. And AWS generated more profits than all of Amazon's other businesses combined.

Buffett would likely also tell investors to look to the future. Amazon is poised to expand in artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, self-driving vehicles, streaming, and more. This internet giant should continue generating strong cash flows -- and that should lead to a market-beating performance over the long term.

2. AbbVie

Admittedly, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) doesn't rank among Buffett's favorite stocks. Berkshire's stake in the big drugmaker topped $410 million at the end of 2021. However, Buffett has reduced the position in AbbVie quite a bit.

Buffett's moves with AbbVie look like a mistake in retrospect . The stock has trounced the S&P 500 so far this year with a gain of more than 20%. Its total return is well above that of Berkshire Hathaway as well.

I suspect that many investors are drawn to AbbVie's attractive valuation and dividend during a time of overall uncertainty. The big pharma company's shares trade at only 11.5 times expected earnings despite the big gain in recent months. AbbVie is also a Dividend King with a dividend that currently yields north of 3.4%.

Don't dismiss the company's growth prospects, either. AbbVie does face the loss of U.S. exclusivity for its top-selling drug Humira next year. However, the company has multiple other growth drivers in its lineup that should enable it to quickly return to growth.

3. Bank of America

Buffett has been a fan of bank stocks for years. While he's trimmed Berkshire's positions in several banks, there's one bank stock that he hasn't sold: Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) .

My view is that Bank of America is an especially good stock to own over the near term. Why? The Federal Reserve plans to increase interest rates. Bank of America benefits from a rising-rate environment . The company's net margin and return on equity tend to improve as interest rates increase.

Buffett almost certainly continues to view Bank of America as a solid long-term investment as well. The company is strong financially. Its reputation stands at the top of the industry. Bank of America has also improved its efficiency significantly through investing in technology.

Could Bank of America's business model be disrupted at some point? Maybe. However, the company has positioned itself well with its Zelle digital payments app and other online apps. Bank of America has demonstrated that it can survive and thrive in a changing financial and technological landscape.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Keith Speights owns AbbVie, Amazon, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

