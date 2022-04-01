ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Free income tax filing program looking for new partnership after Davidson County pulls funding

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5vVB_0ewJ1PkH00

For the past 19 years residents in Davidson County have had the opportunity to have both their federal and state income taxes prepared for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. But the future of these services is in jeopardy since Davidson County will no longer be providing funding for the program after this year.

VITA is a grant program through the Internal Revenue Service that helps low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns.

Want to know more about what it happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

The program has been provided each year by the Davidson County Tax Coalition between January and April at local libraries and other county owned properties, as well as at Davidson-Davie Community College. Part of the program requires matching grant funding, which previously has been provided through the Davidson County Department of Social Services at approximately $16,000 a year.

Program Coordinator Bill Gilleland said he was recently informed that due to budget issues Davidson County will no longer be providing the match in funding for the program. He said he is disappointed the county made the decision not to support a valuable service to the community.

“It is such a minor part of a multi-million-dollar county budget,” said Gilleland. “Looking after the money is important but doing the right thing by helping people is more important...We need a champion, someone who is going to help keep us going.”

Patricia Baker, director of Davidson County Department of Social Services, said the department had to cut funding for the VITA program due to the increase in cost for other mandated programs, which include foster care, social services, senior services and other essential programs.

“It is not that we don’t see value in the program, it’s that we were asked to keep our (departmental) budget at the same level as last year," said Baker. "Like every other department, we made cuts where we could, and VITA is our only non-mandated program. Our foster care cases have increased, more people are on food assistance, everything has gone up in the past year and these are things we are mandated to do. It wasn’t a decision that we wanted to make, but we had no choice.”

Baker said in the past, the Department of Social Services has contributed funding, but it has also provided materials such as paper, computers and allowed the program the use of county properties, such as local libraries and the governmental center.

She said she hopes program coordinators can find an alternative funding source and is not opposed to allowing them use of county facilities to continue the yearly program.

“We didn’t say we wanted the program to shut down, we just said we can’t continue to support it financially. If you look at VITA programs in other counties, most are run through non-profit agencies. There is a great opportunity for the program to partner with other agencies in our area,” said Baker.

Gilleland said he is hoping the county will reconsider their decision, at least in providing some of the materials needed and allowing use of their facilities. In the meantime, he is reaching out to some of the non-profits in the area to consider sponsoring the VITA program.

“Since 2004 we have done 27,000 tax returns and brought in over $32 million in federal refunds. My fear is without VITA, people may not know all the credits they are allowed, giving them a smaller refund. Because they have less money, they could end up going to apply for social services anyway. Some people might not even do their taxes at all.”

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Some New Jersey residents have access to free income tax services

We’re quickly nearing the end of tax season. This year, many more New Jerseyans will qualify for larger tax refunds than ever before. But as with every year, too many state residents will miss out on tax credits they deserve, and crucial financial help, simply because they lack the time or expertise to file a […] The post Some New Jersey residents have access to free income tax services appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson County, NC
Business
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#State Income Taxes#Foster Parents#Vita#Program
York Dispatch Online

Stimulus update: IRS has new guidance to claim payments in 2022

The Internal Revenue Service has issued new guidance related to claiming money from last year’s stimulus package. Specifically, funds from the expanded Child Tax Credit. The child tax credit, part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, raised the existing credit from $2,000 up to $3,600 per child for ages 5 and younger and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17. Half of the credit - $1,800 or $1,500 – was payable in monthly installments of $300 or $250 per child that ran from July to December 2021. The remainder can be claimed when filing 2021 taxes in 2022.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax returns being rejected because of missing form

The IRS is rejecting tax returns due to a missing form. Here’s how to avoid the simple mistake. Returns filed electronically for the 2021 tax year require all necessary forms and documentation in order for the return to be processed. In years previous, the IRS would not reject electronic submissions missing Form 8962, but that’s not the case anymore. Click here for more information.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit: $350 monthly payments possible

The advanced child tax credit payments ended in 2022, and many people are wondering if the payments that helped them so much will restart. There have been various attempts, including adding the provision to the Build Back Better Bill, which did not pass by the end of 2021. Others are...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CNET

Income Taxes 101: The Difference Between Tax Returns and Tax Refunds

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Filing your income taxes in the US can be complicated, especially with this year's changes, which could explain why twice as many Gen Z tax filers are hiring a professional this year. Top-rated tax software can make the process easier, even for free, but learning the basics of income tax filing can help anyone make better sense of their own tax situation.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit

As the deadline for submitting your tax return to the IRS quickly approaches, you may have time to take advantage of tax credits. The earned income tax credit is worth thousands of dollars if you can qualify. This credit is designed to help low and middle income households. Qualifying for...
INCOME TAX
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
185
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy