Free income tax filing program looking for new partnership after Davidson County pulls funding

For the past 19 years residents in Davidson County have had the opportunity to have both their federal and state income taxes prepared for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. But the future of these services is in jeopardy since Davidson County will no longer be providing funding for the program after this year.

VITA is a grant program through the Internal Revenue Service that helps low- to mid-income families, the elderly and underserved with free help preparing and filing their federal and state income tax returns.

The program has been provided each year by the Davidson County Tax Coalition between January and April at local libraries and other county owned properties, as well as at Davidson-Davie Community College. Part of the program requires matching grant funding, which previously has been provided through the Davidson County Department of Social Services at approximately $16,000 a year.

Program Coordinator Bill Gilleland said he was recently informed that due to budget issues Davidson County will no longer be providing the match in funding for the program. He said he is disappointed the county made the decision not to support a valuable service to the community.

“It is such a minor part of a multi-million-dollar county budget,” said Gilleland. “Looking after the money is important but doing the right thing by helping people is more important...We need a champion, someone who is going to help keep us going.”

Patricia Baker, director of Davidson County Department of Social Services, said the department had to cut funding for the VITA program due to the increase in cost for other mandated programs, which include foster care, social services, senior services and other essential programs.

“It is not that we don’t see value in the program, it’s that we were asked to keep our (departmental) budget at the same level as last year," said Baker. "Like every other department, we made cuts where we could, and VITA is our only non-mandated program. Our foster care cases have increased, more people are on food assistance, everything has gone up in the past year and these are things we are mandated to do. It wasn’t a decision that we wanted to make, but we had no choice.”

Baker said in the past, the Department of Social Services has contributed funding, but it has also provided materials such as paper, computers and allowed the program the use of county properties, such as local libraries and the governmental center.

She said she hopes program coordinators can find an alternative funding source and is not opposed to allowing them use of county facilities to continue the yearly program.

“We didn’t say we wanted the program to shut down, we just said we can’t continue to support it financially. If you look at VITA programs in other counties, most are run through non-profit agencies. There is a great opportunity for the program to partner with other agencies in our area,” said Baker.

Gilleland said he is hoping the county will reconsider their decision, at least in providing some of the materials needed and allowing use of their facilities. In the meantime, he is reaching out to some of the non-profits in the area to consider sponsoring the VITA program.

“Since 2004 we have done 27,000 tax returns and brought in over $32 million in federal refunds. My fear is without VITA, people may not know all the credits they are allowed, giving them a smaller refund. Because they have less money, they could end up going to apply for social services anyway. Some people might not even do their taxes at all.”

