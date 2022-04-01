This Stock Is Surprisingly Well-Positioned for AR, VR, NFTs

With several tailwinds in exciting nascent markets like NFTs, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) looks well-positioned for growth in the coming decade. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Rank," recorded on March 14 , Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium gives his take on the stock.

Travis Hoium: I disagree a little bit with Danny in the growth aspect. I think that Adobe is well-positioned to grow in areas that are still in a really nascent phase, and that's things like you mentioned VR, AR, NFTs. They are adding support functions to prepare as NFT in Photoshop. We're also having like verification, the ability to verify that an artist created something in Adobe. They're going to be a piece of that back-end as we start doing things like buying movie tickets, Coachella's selling NFTs, and it's art that looks like it was probably created on Photoshop. I think there's a lot of tailwinds in some of these nascent markets that have a decade or two decades of growth ahead.

