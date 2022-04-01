ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Stock Is Surprisingly Well-Positioned for AR, VR, NFTs

By Travis Hoium
 2 days ago

With several tailwinds in exciting nascent markets like NFTs, Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) looks well-positioned for growth in the coming decade. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Rank," recorded on March 14 , Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium gives his take on the stock.

Travis Hoium: I disagree a little bit with Danny in the growth aspect. I think that Adobe is well-positioned to grow in areas that are still in a really nascent phase, and that's things like you mentioned VR, AR, NFTs. They are adding support functions to prepare as NFT in Photoshop. We're also having like verification, the ability to verify that an artist created something in Adobe. They're going to be a piece of that back-end as we start doing things like buying movie tickets, Coachella's selling NFTs, and it's art that looks like it was probably created on Photoshop. I think there's a lot of tailwinds in some of these nascent markets that have a decade or two decades of growth ahead.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

After Amazon, Will These 5 High-Priced Stocks Split Their Shares?

Stock splits don't change the value of an investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
