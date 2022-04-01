ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Hub City Farmers' Market: What to expect from new vendors and big plans for this season

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago
Opening Day at Hub City Farmers' Market (498 Howard St.) is this Saturday, April 2.

The first day of the Hub City Farmers Market will feature a full house of vendors with early spring crops, live music from Geordon Tullis, a bounce house, urban farm tours and food from Lobster Dogs food truck and The Happy Tappy Camper beer truck.

The market opens at 8 a.m. and runs until noon.

Asparagus, greens, lettuces, mushrooms, onions, peas, radishes, ramps, and spinach are in season this month. There is a chart of popular produce by month available on the Hub City Farmers Market website.

Golden Forest Farm, Knack Shack, Lavender Creations, Looming Llama, Raw Life Scratch-made Goods, Simply Freed will be among the new vendors starting Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the people we haven't seen during the winter — all of our vendors and customers," Associate Director Heather Raines said. "We have a pretty close-knit group of vendors, and that's always fun."

HCFM Executive Director Jordan Wolfe said the market is redoing their landscaping and adding a stage for music this season. They're also planning to add more activities for customers including belly dancing, cooking demos and cultural activities.

"We've been really watching the last few years how people gather and how they hang out at the market, so this year, we're really trying to answer all of that and make it better for everyone," she said.

2022 has the potential to be one of the market's biggest years when it comes to attendance. Hub City Farmers Market is in the heart of the north side, which is seeing a boom in residential development.

"Now that development is starting, it'll be very family-focused in this little zip code of 29303, and we're super excited about it," Wolfe said. "I can just imagine people renting or buying those townhomes and walking out with their kids in tow."

Tips for Hub City Farmers Market newcomers

Shoppers should bring their own bags, show up as close to opening as they can, and ask as many questions as they'd like.

The market accepts credit cards, cash and EBT, and offers a Double SNAP program for EBT card users, which offers credits to double the amount they have to spend at the market.

Parking is available at Harvest Park for those driving to the market. Shuttle service, which includes a $10 voucher for the market, is also available from Camp Croft Court (pick-up 9 a.m.), Heritage Court (pick-up 9:20 a.m.), and First Baptist Church Arcadia (pick-up 9:40 a.m.)

More on HCFM in this week's newsletter:Can't get enough foodie news? Here's a free newsletter on the Spartanburg restaurant scene

Samantha Swann covers food and restaurants in Spartanburg County. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her with your burning restaurant questions, recipes, and new dinner specials at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sameatsspartanburg.

