How I Paid Off $30K In Student Loans Without A High Income Or Rich Parents

I'm Kara, and today I work as a financial educator , but I come from a very nontraditional financial background. I grew up in a fairly low-income, single-parent household — we were on food stamps for five years of my childhood. And like most of my fellow millennials, I needed student loans to help pay for college.

I graduated college with student loans — $25,302 total, spread across five different loans. While $25,302 certainly isn't the biggest amount of student loans to have, I lived under the poverty line for a household of one in my county (Austin, Texas, y'all) for years after graduation.

In 2012, I earned $15,257 working full time as a waitress.

In 2014, I earned $16,360.

In 2015, the year I made my final debt payment and started investing, I earned $22,916. ( You can see my tax returns here! )

With such low income, my student loans felt insurmountable. My $400 monthly student loan payment was my second highest bill each month.

I graduated in May 2011 and began working as a waitress in June. My loans hung over my head; I knew they were there and that I was solely responsible for paying them back. I didn't have a clear-cut career path — I hoped to be a screenwriter. I applied to about 30 jobs in the months before graduation, but waiting tables was the only one that worked out. I figured it was better to have some money coming in rather than none, and waiting tables meant the chance to meet my payments each month.

In July 2012, I drove to Austin after signing a six-month lease with a friend from college and continued to wait tables. I took home about $1,600 a month, paid $500 in rent, and split utilities and groceries with my roommate.

I paid my own car insurance, gas, repairs, entertainment, clothing, and anything else that came up. I had enough to make my debt payments and cover living expenses, but not enough to save very much.

My debt was always in the back of my mind. It was always *there* — a bill that came in the mail every month, demanding to be paid.

Flash forward three years after graduation, and I was working seasonally as a caterer and a lacrosse coach for a high school. I still had about $20,000 in debt. At this point, I was so low income that I had to take out a forbearance for six months on my loans in January 2014. That meant I got a temporary reprieve from payments, but it didn't lessen my anxiety. The loans were on pause, but they weren't gone — and unless I figured out how to make more money, they would still be a problem in months.

My quarter life crisis hit like a Mack truck one day when I was driving down the highway. I was driving to the $12 an hour catering job I hated. My loan payments were starting again in a few weeks.

Warner Bros / Via giphy.com

I was still $20,000 in debt, and I was 26. I had no plan, no money, and I admitted to myself in the summer sun that I was depressed about my life.

For me, my debt was my be all, end all. I lived with three roommates, none of whom had debt, and I could see the financial differences in our lives because of that. They could go out to eat without fear of overdrafting their accounts. They could wait to find a job they really wanted, rather than having to bring in money every month in some way. They were each moving toward something, while I felt stuck in the mud of my debt and my low pay.

I figured I had a simple equation in front of me: figure out how to pay off all my debt come hell or high water. Nothing else really mattered — the loans stressed me out and took up a huge chunk of my monthly income.

Plus, it was a small enough amount of debt that I KNEW if I just put my everything into it, I could be done sooner rather than later. Eliminating my debt would both give me back the most amount of money each month and lower my stress levels. I wasn't trying to get rich. I just wanted to be less sad. Instagram: @webravelygo

Thus began what I like to call my debt payoff sprint. It started with education — from June–September 2014 I spent a lot of time on financial blogs and websites like Yahoo Finance and Marketwatch, reading about how people had done things like pay off their student loans, buy houses in cash, and even retire from work in their 30s.

Almost all of them had way more money to work with than me, but I felt inspired to take action. I sat down and figured out exactly how much I had left on my loans, their interest rates, and when each was due. I learned that if I signed up for automatic payments I could get a .25% interest deduction on four of my loans, so I did that. Instagram: @webravelygo

Next, I looked at my income. It wasn't much. I was making about $1,300 a month catering at the time. I had applied to probably a hundred jobs in the last few years, but I had never been hired for a full-time role.

So instead of chasing what felt like a unicorn, I decided to fill my free time with side hustles. I scoured Craigslist and Facebook for any job I thought I could remotely do. I also cut any extras in my spending. It wasn't much, but I stopped going to $2 Tuesdays at my favorite bar, and I told my boyfriend I was no longer willing to pay to go on dates. (He was broke, too, bringing home only $24,000 a year as a tutor and also had $65,000 in student loan debt, so he was on board for free hangs.) Instagram: @webravelygo

By October 2014, I had a plan: I was focusing on paying off my highest interest debt first, throwing literally all my extra money at it. I was spending on the bare essentials only and living off roughly $854 a month.

You can see exactly how that worked right here . Have you ever sewed up a $2 pair of Forever 21 leggings so you don't have to buy new ones? I have.

By February 2015, I was working five part-time jobs seven days a week and beginning to see some progress on my debt payoff. I worked as a caterer, a freelance writer, a nonprofit fundraiser, a social media manager, and a lacrosse coach.

But it all sucked. Now, let me be clear. Working five part-time jobs, seven days a week and forcing myself to live off catering leftovers and having date nights in my own living room kind of sucked. It was a very difficult way to live, and I wouldn't recommend that anyone pay off their debt the way I did.

Billion Back Records / Via giphy.com

It was just the only way forward at the time. No one wanted me for a $65,000 a year job with healthcare. It was either continue to drown in my debt and my depression, or hustle through five catering events a week while also coaching and writing and fundraising.

My income had gone up, but it wasn't consistent. I was bringing home between $2,000–$3,000 a month at this point. My income varied month to month, since it depended on how many articles I could pitch and how many catering gigs I could work.

I also started blogging about my mission to pay off debt on a very low income, which eventually turned into the company I run today. Blogging helped in unexpected ways.

My blog was a source of accountability for myself to make those extra debt payments. I also began to grow a community of readers and of followers on Twitter (this was pre TikTok, remember!), and I got to interact with other people paying off debt or beginning to save their money. It was encouraging and helped me keep learning about money. Instagram: @webravelygo

My mental health DID get better though. Paying off my debt was working exactly the way I wanted it to as well. I was making anywhere between two and seven payments a month and watching the balance drop.

Plus, taking action was combating my depression. I was still scared and still felt behind, but things were changing. I wasn't as scared. I didn't feel as behind. I was beginning to understand that I actually was capable of doing hard things, of pushing myself forward, and of changing the path I was on.

My debt sprint came to a close on June 5, 2015. I made my last payment and then promptly went out with my friends and got drunk at my favorite bar. I had paid off my final $18,000 in student loans in just 10 months, and I had paid off $30,000 total in three and a half years — all while being very low income.

Looking back, I kind of can't believe I did what I did. It was a wild way to approach paying off debt, but it did work for me. After becoming debt free, I kept all my jobs for another year or so and focused on building my savings and investments. By the end of 2016, I had over $12,000 in investments and $20,000 in cash savings.

If you're paying off debt now, learning about money changed my life, but it was really earning more that made the big difference.

If I can give anyone working to pay off their debt now a piece of advice, it's to reward yourself as you go so that you stay motivated. Paying off debt can be a long process, and you have to keep yourself hyped through the whole process! Instagram: @webravelygo

Are you working on paying off student loans? Share your tips, tricks, and stories in the comments.

For more stories about life and money, like things people say helped them recover from burnout or how millennials are actually buying homes (spoiler — it's not by skipping avocado toast) , check out the rest of our personal finance posts .