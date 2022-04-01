Figure skating club debuts at Bernick’s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A busy weekend is underway in downtown Minneapolis. The Final Four tournament is on, and so are the festivities. The Minneapolis Convention Center was home to Tourney Town Saturday with games and photo opportunities for loads of family fun. Plenty of out-of-towners were enjoying themselves, but for the Minnesotans, Hopkins alum Paige Bueckers and her UConn Huskies were the big topic. A grandmother told WCCO she shared with her basketball-playing granddaughters who Buecker is, which was a meaningful experience for her. “When I grew up, there weren’t girls sports that we could play unless we were intramural or the swim team or tennis team,” said Mary Herlofsky of Minneapolis. “That’s all we had. Now this is wonderful. I just love it. She’s got a chance at things which we didn’t have.” The recording artist Rachel Platten played a free concert Saturday night to cap off the day.

