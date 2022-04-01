ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple syrup tours

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends Lili Wohlman (left) and Kendra Dierkes pour boxelder tree sap into...

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

UpNorthLive.com

Arrival of spring marks maple syrup season in Michigan

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- We're getting sappy as we transition from winter to spring. There's so much that goes into making maple syrup, but the most important factor is weather. The conditions have to be just right to get this sap from the tree to your kitchen table. We've...
MICHIGAN STATE
Z107.3

Maine Maple Sunday Weekend – Sticky, Sweet Syrup

If you’ve tasted it you know. Maple Syrup. Real Maple Syrup. With apologies to mass production and grocery store purchases, if you’ve tasted real maple syrup, this weekend is a special day. A rite of spring in Maine. Maine Maple Sunday Weekend. Yes, it is just too sweet...
MAINE STATE
Stamford Advocate

Celebrate 'Maple Weekend' at syrup sugarhouses around Connecticut

Sugarhouses around the state that will open their doors to celebrate sap in all its forms on March 19 and 20. During "Maple Weekend,' maple producers around the state will teach visitors how maple sap is collected and how maple products are made, according to the Maple Syrup Producers Association of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WYTV.com

Local maple syrup farm joins decade-long tradition

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Despite the snowy weather, people still made the drive to Sharpsville Saturday morning all for a taste of something sweet. There are 20 different farms involved in the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Taste and Tour, but this is the only one in Mercer County and it’s their first year.
SHARPSVILLE, PA
WOMI Owensboro

Get A Taste of Tuscany With This Hearty Italian Soup Recipe

Do love Italian foods? How about getting all that spice without the sodium? You're gonna love this Tuscan Chicken, Mushroom, and Kale Soup for Spring. Merritt is from the Green River District Health Department and on the second Monday of each month she joins us for our Kentucky Cookin' segment sponsored by Kentucky Legend.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
WSAW

Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association First Tree Tapping event

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the beginning of 2022 Wisconsin Maple Month and Leafy Grove Maple hosted the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association First Tree Tapping Event on Saturday. The day was honored with a proclamation from Governor Tony Evers declaring 2022 Wisconsin Maple Month. Wisconsin is the...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Sandusky Register

GREAT OUTDOORS: Maple syrup is nature's sweetest wild edible

While no longer necessary for our daily survival, there are a variety of wild edibles that appear each spring in the fields and woods that attract locavore harvesters, including ramps, morel mushrooms, asparagus and other free treats. On the other hand, in order to feed their families, early colonists relied...
FOOD & DRINKS
Morning Sun

Maple syrup production continues in Shepherd for 2022

Shepherd Sugar Bush continues production on different syrup products for 2022. The Sugar Bush is a non-profit organization in Shepherd that was started in the 1950s. Every year the organization produces maple syrup, maple candies, and other maple products to sell during the Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival and at different local shops in Shepherd and Mt. Pleasant, as well as on amazon.com.
AGRICULTURE
105.7 The Hawk

See how maple syrup is made in Manalapan

Happy Day Farms in Manalapan will be offering the Sugar Shack Tours: From Sap to Syrup, where you can learn how local maple syrup is made. This outdoor winter experience allows you to get to know local Farmer Tim and assist him in the tapping process. I spoke with Farmer...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
FOX 21 Online

Great Outdoors: Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – “You tap your trees when the crows are making their nests and earlier this morning a crow went by with its mouth full of grass or twigs or stuff like that. So obviously they’re thinking about making their nests, so that’s kind of the first sign of spring,” Farmer Doug says.
DULUTH, MN
Morning Sun

Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival returns for 2022

The Village of Shepherd will be hosting their 63rd annual Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival. The Maple Syrup Festival has been around since the 1950s and provides different maple syrup products, food, and activities for community members to enjoy. “This year’s festival will feature a full schedule of events including the...
SHEPHERD, MI
Atlantic City Press

State agriculture secretary lauds Stockton's maple syrup work after tour

“The progress they have made here in such a short time is very impressive,” Fisher said after observing the project’s operations this week. “The enthusiasm and knowledge of the staff have this project well on the path to success.”. Through $500,000 in federal grants, the university has...
STOCKTON, NJ
ClickOnDetroit.com

The sweet history behind maple syrup

The weather can be frustrating this time of year. One day you need your winter coat because it’s freezing, the next day the sun is out and you’re walking the dog with a short-sleeved shirt on. While this may be annoying, it is perfect for one thing -...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

33 Dreamy No-Bake Lemon Desserts

Indulge in something sweet without heating your whole house up thanks to these no-bake lemon desserts. Their bright citrus flavors are sure to wake up your taste buds!. This is a great ending for almost any meal that kids and adults all enjoy. The creamy lemon filling is always a hit with my husband. —Elizabeth Yoder, Belcourt, North Dakota.
RECIPES
The Hutchison News

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Preparing and enjoying a bounty of beef

It is a very beautiful day outside with the sun shining so brightly. The sun is welcome anytime and is much appreciated for our solar system. With gas prices so high, we don’t like to use the generator more than necessary. We run a generator to charge up our battery packs when the sun doesn’t shine for too many days in a row. Our solar power runs two freezers, water and some lights in our pole barn. On days we wash laundry, it takes more power. Also, with everyone showering and pumping water to the horses each day, it takes quite a bit.
FOOD & DRINKS

