Maple syrup tours

It is a very beautiful day outside with the sun shining so brightly. The sun is welcome anytime and is much appreciated for our solar system. With gas prices so high, we don’t like to use the generator more than necessary. We run a generator to charge up our battery packs when the sun doesn’t shine for too many days in a row. Our solar power runs two freezers, water and some lights in our pole barn. On days we wash laundry, it takes more power. Also, with everyone showering and pumping water to the horses each day, it takes quite a bit.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO