ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Medical Report: Your next trip to the ER could have an important new feature

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaUuR_0ewIzf1v00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Your experience in the emergency room might be changing, according to two new studies.

When a person comes to a hospital’s emergency room, they expect timely and effective treatment. If someone has chest pain or an open wound, they are not concerned about the environment.

However, according to new research, the atmosphere of the emergency department — bright lights, bells and alarms beeping, health care providers rushing about — can add to anxiety and stress for many patients — especially those who are not critical. There is a growing movement to triage patients who are less critical to areas that look quite different and where many modern instruments and tools are somewhat hidden.

Some emergency rooms are adding a new feature. Studies have shown that therapy dogs can provide comfort and stress reduction in this setting and are now being incorporated into a growing number of emergency departments.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Emergency Departments#Stress#Hospital#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
MedicalXpress

When is it time for a knee replacement?

Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States, with more than 790,000 performed each year. Deciding the time for knee replacement needs to be determined by you and your doctor, but certain factors make it more likely, according to experts at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does diabetes cause abnormal sweating?

Many people with diabetes have times when they sweat too much, too little, or at odd times. Diabetes can make it difficult for a person’s body to maintain a steady temperature and produce the right amount of sweat to keep the body cool. Reasons for this. hormonal imbalances, cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

An Overview of Sleep Apnea Devices

Sleep apnea is a medical condition that causes intermittent breathing interruptions during sleep. The most common type is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious medical complications, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even sudden death. Positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, usually with a continuous positive...
ELECTRONICS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy