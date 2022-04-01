ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks: police

By Erik Runge, Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on the CTA Red Line tracks early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officials said the man, around 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont Red, Brown and Purple Line station around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

The man was unresponsive and had major head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police investigated, the Red Line was suspended from Addison to Fullerton, the Brown Line from Southport to the Loop and the Purple Express was suspended completely. Trains were back in service around 6 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

Mercedes
2d ago

The callousness of some of these comments speak volumes. Some of you need to look in the mirror to see part of the problem. He might have jumped, fallen or it could be foul play. A man is dead. Condolences to loved ones and RIP to the man found dead.

