Man found dead on CTA Red Line tracks: police

CHICAGO — A man was found dead on the CTA Red Line tracks early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officials said the man, around 25 to 30, was found on the southbound inner tracks at the Belmont Red, Brown and Purple Line station around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

The man was unresponsive and had major head trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police investigated, the Red Line was suspended from Addison to Fullerton, the Brown Line from Southport to the Loop and the Purple Express was suspended completely. Trains were back in service around 6 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.