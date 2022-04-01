ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

On Your Lot program expanding

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silverthorne Homes’ On Your Lot Program gives potential homeowners an opportunity to find their own lot on which to build. Christina DuPlessis, marketing manager for Silverthorne Homes, said two popular models are the Reagan ranch floor plan and Monroe two-story floor plan. DuPlessis said there are 11 floor plans buyers...

www.youarecurrent.com

Current Publishing

Realtor, contractor, architect give advice on historic restoration

With regard to preserving historic homes, specifically in Noblesville, local experts offer a range of advice. Realtor Kurt Meyer, who lives in a house built in the 1870s in downtown Noblesville, consults with clients on what they can do to enhance their home’s value while retaining its history. “I...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Escape to Bloomington for a weekend getaway

Thousands of Indiana University alum live in Hamilton County, but Bloomington is more than simply a “college town.” It’s also a weekend vacation destination. Activities can include visiting Oliver Winery, seeing live music at The Bluebird, exploring myriad dining options and browsing shops around downtown square. Where...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Louisville

In my ongoing series about places within driving distance of central Indiana, we visit Louisville, Ky., about 113 miles from Indianapolis. Louisville (locals say “LOO uh vul)” is on the south bank of the Ohio River, where rapids of the Falls of the Ohio once presented the only barrier to river travel between Pittsburgh and the Gulf of Mexico. In 1778, during the American Revolution, Col. George Rogers Clark established a settlement on Corn Island, just east of the falls. Two years later, the Virginia General Assembly granted a charter for a town around Corn Island, named “Louisville” in honor of French King Louis XVI, whose troops were supporting the Americans against the British. The town grew rapidly as a portage site, where ships were unloaded and their contents carried beyond the rapids. Louisville also became an important port for Ohio River travel. By 1840, Louisville, incorporated as a city in 1828, had a population on 21,000, about five times the size of Chicago at the time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Current Publishing

Obituary: Thomas Griffin Rake

Thomas Griffin Rake, 68, of Zionsville died surrounded by family March 29, 2022, following a long illness. He was born Sept. 14, 1953, to Paul Frederick and Elizabeth Rake in Philadelphia, Pa. His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Theresa (“Terry”) Titus...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel patrol officer to retire after 25 years

After more than 25 years as a patrol officer with the Carmel Police Dept., Andy Gerdt is ready for a change of pace. Gerdt, 52, will be in uniform for the last time on March 29, with his retirement becoming official in April. After that, he plans to spend most of his time in Tennessee, although the Westfield resident plans to maintain his Hamilton County home so he can live there in the winters and easily travel to West Lafayette to watch his stepson, Brian Waddell, play basketball at Purdue University.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Cleanup Crew readies to plant at least 1K trees this spring

Miles Nelson had a specific purpose for creating the Carmel Cleanup Crew in 2019 with his two children, Noah and Olivia. “The idea behind it was to give them an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the environment and to help fight global warming,” Nelson said. “We would go around picking up trash on the streets of Carmel. We decided we probably need to do something that would have a greater impact.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

In the cards: Noblesville resident forms competitive league for students in sixth through 12th grade

When Josh Cecil’s son entered middle school, he wanted to find an avenue for him to make friends outside of the traditional classroom or sports team. So, the Noblesville resident formed a community group around his son’s favorite activity, Magic the Gathering, a collectible card game. The gaming group is called the Moonshot Youth League.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – March 29, 2022

“Hello, Dolly!” runs from March 31 to May 15 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Singer/actress Vanessa Williams’ concert is set for 8 p.m. April 1 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Wine, Wags and Whiskers returns

As the second-largest fundraiser for Humane Society for Hamilton County, Megan Davis has high hopes for Wine, Wags & Whiskers. Davis, director of training and communications for the Fishers-based nonprofit, said the fundraising goal is $100,000. The 14th annual fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. May 5...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Indie Coffee Roasters commits to new coffee shop at Federal Hill Apartments

City officials and Old Town Companies staff recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the Federal Hill Apartments at Federal Hill Commons. Indie Coffee Roasters has already committed to a 1,200-square-foot space within the mixed-use development for a new coffee shop. Federal Hill Apartments consists of 220 units in three buildings,...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Proposed charter school, CCS at odds over availability of Orchard Park campus

Editor’s note: This story has been updated from its original version with information about how CCS is using the former Orchard Park building and comments from Supt. Michael Beresford. A new charter school with ties to Hillsdale College, a small conservative Christian liberal arts college, is aiming to open...
CARMEL, IN

