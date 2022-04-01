ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Italy ends COVID-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Al4d_0ewIySOj00

ROME (Reuters) - Italy on Friday began to phase out its COVID-19 restrictions, ending a state of emergency public authorities declared more than two years ago that allowed it to bypass bureaucracy and swiftly impose rules via decrees.

The state of emergency was introduced on Jan. 31, 2020, but Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government announced plans in March to return to normal after deciding not to extend it. It officially ended on Thursday.

“A new phase is beginning ... This does not mean that the pandemic is over. There is no ‘off’ button that magically makes the virus disappear,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the newspaper la Repubblica.

Italy was the first Western country to be clobbered by the disease and it has registered 159,383 deaths, the eighth highest tally in the world, and more than 14.6 million cases.

Daily infections have risen again in Italy since the beginning of March, as they have in many other European countries, but they have stabilised in the last week, according to data from the think tank Gimbe.

The government has lifted attendance limits for outdoor and indoor sports venues, along with a requirement that anyone over the age of 50 should be vaccinated to enter their place of work.

The vaccination requirement will be kept until Dec. 31 for workers in healthcare.

Rules have been eased for travellers to Italy, one of the world’s top tourist destinations.

However, visitors still need to show COVID-19 health certificates and to complete a passenger locator form.

The health pass obligation for outdoor restaurants and local or regional public transport has already been removed. Masks will remain mandatory indoors until April 30.

Italy’s vaccination campaign has proved successful in reducing the burden on hospitals. Some 84% of Italians have received the recommended two vaccine doses, while more than 65% of people have received a third shot.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

389K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
UPI News

Japan to lift COVID-19 quasi-emergency restrictions next week

March 16 (UPI) -- Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday the country will end COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency measures as the infection rate slows. "The number of coronavirus infections has decreased to about half of what it was at its peak," Kishida said at a press conference. "Although there are regional differences, there is a clear downtrend in the occupancy rate of hospital beds and tally of people recuperating at home."
PUBLIC HEALTH
DIY Photography

100 photos show the decline of the Church in Italy

Church buildings have been a mainstay feature throughout Europe for centuries. From quaint country chapels to luxurious and majestic cathedrals, the “Old World” is home or has been home to hundreds of churches. Some of them are maintained in pristine shape, highly regarded as national treasures, while others meet a rather different ending, being left in the hands of time and its relentless way of decaying things. Italy is a perfect example of a country that, although greatly valuing its history, architecture, culture, and connection with the Church as an institution, still features its share of abandoned churches. In this post, you will find 100 photos of abandoned churches and chapels that I photographed throughout Italy.
RELIGION
Reuters

Italy reports 53,588 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 118 deaths

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italy reported 53,588 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 70,803 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 118 from 129. Italy has registered 159,784 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Roberto Speranza
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Covid#Rome#State Of Emergency#La Repubblica#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
HOLAUSA

King tests positive for COVID-19

King Harald of Norway has tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal Court announced on Tuesday, March 22, that the 85-year-old royal is experiencing “mild symptoms.” RELATED: Future Queen receives her driver’s license! “The king has mild symptoms, and will be on sick leave for...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ARTnews

Mexico Convinces Viennese Gallery to Halt Sale of Precious Artifact

Click here to read the full article. Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture made an appeal for European galleries not to sell off precious Mexican artifacts. In its announcement, the ministry said it had identified more than 100 objects that were set to be sold in auctions in the following weeks at various auction houses, including Setdart in Barcelona, Carlo Bonte in Bruges, and Ader in Paris, as well as at the Vienna-based Galerie Zacke in Vienna. “From the Government of Mexico, we strongly regret and condemn this sale, whose pieces constitute the property of the Nation, inalienable and imprescriptible,...
VISUAL ART
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
Robb Report

A 700-Year-Old Sarcophagus Was Just Discovered Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Click here to read the full article. Several ancient tombs, including a 14th-century lead sarcophagus, have been found beneath the floor of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, offering new insights into the history of Paris’s famed landmark. The discoveries were made during excavation works inside the church in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s spire, which collapsed during the 2019 blaze. A team of archaeologists was present to ensure the historic structure was not damaged during the survey. “The floor of the transept crossing has revealed remains of remarkable scientific quality,” Roselyne Bachelot, France’s Culture Minister, said in a statement. The French culture...
RELIGION
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy