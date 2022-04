PORTSMOUTH — Gov. Chris Sununu pointed to the importance of developing multi-family housing in New Hampshire’s cities and small towns. “I’ve got to be really clear. There’s no state (law) that’s preventing you guys from building multi-family housing,” Sununu said Tuesday. He was responding to a question during his annual local version of his State of the State address for the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth’s Bank of America virtual speaker series.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 18 DAYS AGO