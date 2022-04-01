Duke Energy Foundation Awards 5,000 Dollars to KCIEDC

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) recently highlighted the Beckley Art Center, awarding nearly $3,000 to the BAC and its programming. Since 1986, the BAF has been helping local charities and businesses create new stories with its Designated Distributions Spotlight. These donations are established by a specific donor to benefit a specific charity or program. This year alone, the foundation has distributed more than $300,000 to 62 organizations in the area through 118 different designated funds. In total, more than $6 million has been donated.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO