The spectre of Stuxnet: CISA issues alert on Rockwell Automation ICS vulnerabilities

The US security authority CISA warns companies and authorities of 15 older security gaps that are actively being exploited for attacks. The US Cyber ​​Security and Information Security Agency (CISA) warn of 15 legacy vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited. These were included in the agency's catalog, which is intended to sensitize companies and agencies to patching vulnerabilities that are already being actively used in attacks on IT systems. As recently as February, CISA significantly expanded its list and, among other things, warned of an actively exploited SMB vulnerability.

15 DAYS AGO