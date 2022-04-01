ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The spectre of Stuxnet: CISA issues alert on Rockwell Automation ICS vulnerabilities

By Charlie Osborne
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert on severe vulnerabilities impacting Rockwell Automation controllers. Rockwell Automation provides industrial digital and automation solutions, including digital twin solutions, engineering products, and factory floor optimization hardware. On March 31, CISA pointed customers to two recent advisories, "ICSA-22-090-05:...

www.zdnet.com

