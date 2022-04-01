ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Memo: Trump, allies face mounting troubles from Jan. 6 twists

By Niall Stanage
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuEr2_0ewIxCYY00
Tweet

Former President Trump and his allies are facing a pile of troubles relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection — and it’s growing higher.

On Thursday morning, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors are now examining “the possible involvement of other government officials” in Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

The Times also said prosecutors are delving into the planning of rallies that took place before the riot itself.

The political impact of any single new development will likely be limited. Voters who remain loyal to Trump have done so through numerous scandals and controversies since he declared his candidacy for the White House almost seven years ago.

But if Trump has ambitions to recapture the White House, it hardly helps that he still stands in the long shadow cast by Jan. 6, the most serious assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

Thursday’s story was just the latest in a number of negative developments for Trump this week alone.

In a ruling issued Monday, a judge in California asserted that Trump and conservative lawyer John Eastman probably committed crimes in their efforts to reverse the election outcome.

The same evening, the House committee investigating the insurrection voted to recommend that two former Trump aides, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, should be held in criminal contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply with subpoenas.

On Tuesday, a new report from Bob Woodward of The Washington Post and Robert Costa of CBS News asserted that Trump’s official phone logs from Jan. 6 had a gap of more than seven hours.

The Jan. 6-related controversies have even reached the Supreme Court, where Justice Clarence Thomas has come under fire following the revelation that his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, had been texting then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days after the election.

Thomas and Meadows exchanged at least 29 texts during the relevant period. In many of them, Ginni Thomas was encouraging Meadows to ensure Trump would not concede the election, and hoping the projected result would be reversed.

She also used terms like “heist” to describe President Biden’s legitimate victory and adopted some of the slogans favored by the most conspiracy-minded of Trump’s supporters, such as “Release the Kraken!”

Roughly one year later, a battle between Trump and the Jan. 6 committee over access to the former president’s records reached the Supreme Court. Clarence Thomas was the only one of the nine justices to back Trump’s position.

“The facts in this case are almost hard to believe,” said Douglas Keith, counsel with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. “What you have is a sitting justice going out on a limb to shield White House communications that we now know likely included communications with his wife.”

Keith said that he “can’t imagine a clearer example” of an instance where a justice should recuse from a case.

A number of high-profile Democrats have said Thomas must recuse himself from any future Jan. 6- related cases. They include Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.).

Some progressives have gone even further, most notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who tweeted that Thomas should resign or face impeachment.

Ocasio-Cortez added that the moment was “a tipping point” for the Supreme Court and warned that “a failure to act puts the imperiling of democracy squarely on our shoulders.”

Virtually no-one thinks Thomas will resign. And Republicans, for their part, push back on the controversy.

Earlier this week, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) told The Hill regarding Ginni Thomas, “She has her opinions. They don’t necessarily coincide in his opinions. There’s no indication that they have any influence on Justice Thomas at all.”

Barry Bennett, who worked as a senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign told this column, “If every member of Congress was held accountable for anything that their spouse had said or done, it would be a mess.”

Bennett also asserted that even the totality of the Jan. 6-related controversies — including the work of the House Select Committee — were unlikely to damage Trump’s political standing.

“I mean, write the report already!” Bennett said. “At this point, they aren’t going to persuade anybody. Everybody has an opinion — and if 300 witnesses aren’t enough, then what are you waiting for?”

Behind the scenes, even some Democrats and liberals acknowledge that the electoral impact of the Jan. 6 probe could be modest.

But they argue that the quest for the truth is vital in itself — and they point to the events of this week to make their case.

The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage. Additional reporting: Rebecca Beitsch and Emily Brooks.

Comments / 102

Keith Kersee
1d ago

where is the bias. we all know that this happened. it unfolded in front of our faces. compile the evidence, build the case, punish the insurrectionists. when trump is found guilty of these high crimes along with his cohorts and conspirators he will not be able to hold any public office ever again nor will those that assisted. people were attacked and lost their lives. everyone saw it. stop with the tom foolery8

Reply(12)
74
cloudynites
1d ago

His phone was down to zero so he just snatched the phone of the person closest to him. Why, he's never even heard of a burner phone. He lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Reply(2)
15
G.G.
1d ago

UMM,AT THE END OF THE DAY, THEY KEEP SENDING trumps Cohorts to jail.WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO GET,MR.BIG??¿????

Reply
33
Related
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Former Cruz staffer explains why Ginni Thomas’ texts are relevant to the Supreme Court’s "integrity"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday, March 24, journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported that the Washington Post and CBS News had obtained copies of text messages from November 2020 in which far-right GOP activist Ginni Thomas — the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — promoted the Big Lie and repeatedly urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on March 25, lays out some reasons why the Thomas/Meadow texts are so disturbing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Manhattan DA accused of dropping criminal case against Trump

In a resignation letter published in the New York Times, prosecutor Mark Pomerantz claimed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is abandoning its investigation into former President Trump. MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks shares why the case could still be moving forward. March 27, 2022.
POTUS
POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#The White House#Capitol#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MSNBC

On Russia, Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs

In late January, as Russia’s troops amassed along Ukraine’s borders, many of the GOP’s most Trump-friendly figures preached caution over confrontation. According to Axios’ reporting, the GOP’s up-and-comers feared they would “alienate the base” of the Republican Party by pushing too hard against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for Europe. They thought they had their finger on the pulse of an ascendant movement within the Republican Party. They were wrong.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

525K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy